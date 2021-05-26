Cancel
Texarkana, AR

Memorial Weekend Services for Our Fallen Heroes

By Mario Garcia
Majic 93.3
 15 days ago
As many Americans prepare for their Memorial holiday weekend, let's not forget about our military fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives so that we can enjoy our freedom today. There will be several memorials dedicated to these military men and women who served our great country. Listed below are the...

Texarkana, AR
ABOUT

Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymajic933.com/
Wake Village, TXPosted by
Majic 93.3

Time To Clean Up That Lot in Wake Village

Remember the old Jeff Foxworthy joke; "If you've ever mowed your lawn and found a car - you might be a redneck." Well, if that happens in Wake Village, it could cost you a bunch of money, and I don't think that will lead to happy-go-lucky redneck humor. Wake Village...
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

Here Are 5 Cool Things To Do This Weekend

This weekend in Texarkana is packed full of things you can do. Some of these vents are family-friendly and some are for adults or those who are brave enough to go on a cemetery walk at night. 1. How about cooling off is some of the splash pads around Texarkana....
ShoppingPosted by
Majic 93.3

Enjoy Over 400 Miles Of Yard Sales

Red River Valley presents... The Hwy 82/287 Yard Sale. The biggest yard sale ever! Friday, June 4 and Saturday June 5, you can enjoy over 400 miles of treasures: yard sales, sidewalk sales, farmer's markets, arts and crafts shows, antiquing, and various hidden treasures in towns. HERE'S HOW IT WORKS:...
MinoritiesPosted by
Majic 93.3

Tuesday’s Pearls Of Wisdom

Today marks a year that George Floyd was murdered by Derrick Chauvin, former Minneapolis Police officer. That being said, I went back to see what I had to say on this day that And if you’re not speaking out in some shape form or fashion about the death of George Floyd and the countless others, and this unfair justice system as a whole, then you’re part of the problem. And you’re just as bad as those friends on your timeline who are speaking out about the looting and rioting, but SILENT when an innocent black man is murdered in broad open daylight, downtown in front of a group of people….. By a man With a look on his face that said he had a point to prove and as if George Floyd’s life had NO VALUE. Sounds familiar, huh? Because the hangings of our people were carried out as such as well.
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Armed Forces celebration Saturday at Fay J Winery

An 11th annual Armed Forces Day Celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Fay J Winery, 2325 Texas Blvd., with a wine tasting and free lunch. All veterans are welcome and it's open to the public, according to a flyer about the event. Veterans should bring a copy of their DD Form 214. The event will be held outside and includes information about health and wellness, claims and benefit support. Donations are accepted.
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Volunteer Opportunities

HandsOn Texarkana, The New Volunteer Center, offers volunteer opportunities in the community and refers prospective volunteers to appropriate agencies and volunteer groups. Potential volunteers should contact Kathey Graves at 903-798-3211. For a complete listing of volunteer opportunities, go to HandsOnTexarkana.org. Prison Visitation and Support needs volunteers to visit prisoners at...
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Downtown Main Attraction, Razor dog Hotdogs Grand Opening May 21 & 22

"There are a lot of dogs in the world, but there's only ONE Razor dog, and it is right here in our very own twin city, Texarkana! It's the coolest tailgate ever and the best dog money can buy! The city will officially welcome RaDowntown Texarkana became an entertainment district in October of 2019. In 2020 Razor dogs joined the downtown scene and became a 'TK favorite' among the patrons seeking a late-night snack, between-drinks snack, and /or a vibe that caters to sports lovers and those with families looking for a good time. Since then..... cofounders, owners, and operators, Brandon Barnett and his wife, Chasiti Barnett have loved on downtown frequenters by providing a fun, family-friendly, highly charged "Woooooo Piig Sueeeeyyyyyy" culture.
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Local Legion ladies celebrate their centennial

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Members of local American Legion Post 58 Ladies' Auxiliary in Texarkana, Arkansas, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the group's founding during a Legion meeting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The centennial celebration at the Post 58 building in the 500 Block of East Broad Street will commemorate...
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Church News

First Assembly of God Church hosts a multi-family garage sale at 8 a.m. today. The Texarkana Gazette invites readers to submit information about upcoming speakers, events and special services at area. churches. Information must be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday for publication in Saturday's edition. Forms may be requested via...
Texarkana, ARktoy1047.com

Mystery Incorporated Investigates at the P. J. Ahern Home

The Texarkana Museums System invites you to its latest Mystery Party, “Mischief at the Museum,” beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 at the P. J. Ahern Home, 403 Laurel Street. Admission is $40 each or $35 for TMS members. Couple’s tickets are $70. TICKETS MUST BE PURCHASED IN...
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Foster care support nonprofit gets $14,000 grant

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Local foster care support organization For the Sake of One has been awarded a grant of more than $14,000 from the Texas Bar Foundation. For the Sake of One plans to use the grant to fund renovation of its supervised visitation center, a safe environment where social workers oversee visits between parents and children.