Instacart rolls out 30-minute service in Los Angeles

Grocery delivery companies are in a race to your doorstep — and in terms of pure speed alone, the field just got a little more crowded. Delivery unicorn and industry juggernaut Instacart announced Thursday it’s rolling out 30-minute “priority delivery” in more than a dozen major U.S. cities this week, including Los Angeles. The capability, which users can opt for at a higher price than regular delivery, brings Instacart closer to the front of the pack among other local and national companies trying to fill the niche demand for small-basket deliveries with emphasis on speed.