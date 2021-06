Go back over the last year or so and read all our articles relating to either the upcoming Sony/Marvel co-produced Spider-Man: No Way Home or Sony’s own solo Spidey-related films (based on the 900 other characters bundled into the Spider-Man film rights) such as Venom: Let There Be Carnage or Morbius, and you may get confused. On the one hand, Far From Home is confirmed to feature characters pulled from Sony’s former pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man franchises, such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2 and Jamie Foxx’s Electro from Amazing Spider-Man 2. But while rumours peg the Spider-Men of those respective franchises, Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as also being part of things, they keep denying it despite mounting on-set evidence.