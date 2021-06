Director Alex Lill and writer Charlie Morse recall coming up with the idea for "car choreography," says Morse, before anything else. Morse soon after storyboarded their ideas (seen below) to show the larger team their vision. "From those drawings came a lot of realizations about all the different shapes you could do with cars, and I was doing a lot of them from the top down just to showcase the arrangements, and that’s when we realized that a lot of these play well from an aerial shot, which you see in the final big pullout" that they filmed using a drone.