BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that there’s a buyer for Koffee Kup Bakery and the Vermont Bread Company, what can we expect the company to look like?. Mrs. Dunster’s Bakery, based out of New Brunswick, Canada, on Thursday said they will purchase the company following its sudden closure last month. According to a press release, the owners have formed a new company called the North Atlantic Baking Company and they plan to restart operations in the near future under the existing brand names.