We've been tracking the upcoming launch of Cullen Bunn and Jonas Scharf's new series, Basilisk, for some time. Ahead of Final Order Cutoff, we were able to confirm that Basilisk #1 was the highest-ordered launch of writer Bunn's rather prolific career and after FOC we were able to confirm order came in over 56,000 copies. That career-record first issue lands in comic shops tomorrow, just a week after Boom's series from James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing The Children returned to comic shops after a several month hiatus. Something Is Killing The Children #16 wasted no time making its presence known including landing on ComicTom101's "Top 10 Trending Comic Books of the Week" thanks to the 1-in-50 Jenny Frison cover averaging sales of $65 the week of release. We've called out the similarities we see between SIKTC's Erica Slaughter and Basilisk's Regan as well as the seemingly "mirror universe" monsters vs monster hunters in Basilisk. And with Basilisk's 1-in-50 cover by Christian Ward posting some sales at $65 and even $209 CGC graded at 9.8 perhaps collectors are seeing the same possibilities. Meanwhile, the 1-in-25 by Rafael Albuquerque has posted sales ranging between $30 and $40, making complete cover sets at $97 to $100 seem reasonably priced in comparison.