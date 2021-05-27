Arson incident reported near Loganton
LOGANTON, PA – A state police fire marshal has been called in to investigate arson at the Camp Blessing Tabernacle Church at 73 Blessing Lane in Greene Township. The state police report said the request for the fire marshal came from the Sugar Valley Fire Company. The involved structure was the God’s Missionary Church camp’s Tabernacle Church Building. Police said a wooden bench and numerous boxes of hymnals sustained significant fire damage.therecord-online.com