Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loganton, PA

Arson incident reported near Loganton

By Administrator
therecord-online.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOGANTON, PA – A state police fire marshal has been called in to investigate arson at the Camp Blessing Tabernacle Church at 73 Blessing Lane in Greene Township. The state police report said the request for the fire marshal came from the Sugar Valley Fire Company. The involved structure was the God’s Missionary Church camp’s Tabernacle Church Building. Police said a wooden bench and numerous boxes of hymnals sustained significant fire damage.

therecord-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Loganton, PA
City
Montoursville, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Missionary Church#Fire Marshal#State Police#Police Report#Fire Damage#Valley Fire#Greene Township#Hymnals#Numerous Boxes#Blessing Lane#Multiple Boxes#Information Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Pennsylvania StateWJAC TV

Huntingdon man arrested after threatening to kill troopers

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE #2: According to Pennsylvania State Police in Huntingdon, a man is in custody after threatening to kill troopers in Smithfield Township. State police said they were dispatched to Pike Street on Monday to serve a mental health warrant on 39-year-old Jacob Griffith of Huntingdon....
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...
Pennsylvania Statesauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

Police Beat

Editor's note: News releases written by Corry City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Union City Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office are submitted to The Corry Journal, which then publishes the exact information supplied by police. Whether names or other facts of the incident are published depends strictly on what information has been given by the police. The news releases are kept on file at The Journal.
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa. state police troopers help install, check child car seats in Upper Macungie Twp.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State and local police are available Monday to help install and check child car seats in Lehigh County. State troopers and officers from Upper Macungie Township and South Whitehall Township will be installing and checking child car seats at the Islamic Education Center parking lot on 6635 Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township until 8 p.m. Monday.
Pennsylvania Statewdadradio.com

CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN STARTS TODAY

A campaign aimed at enforcing car safety for children gets underway today. The Pennsylvania State Police announced that the “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run until June 6, and its focus is geared towards educating parents on car seat safety. Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield said that car seat safety is critical in case of a crash, but there are ways for parents to monitor their child’s seat.
Clinton County, PALockhaven Express

Emergency Services

LOCK HAVEN — The following calls were received at the Clinton County Communications Center:. — At 5:13 p.m., the Beech Creek/Blanchard Fire Department, Flemington Ambulance and Lock Haven EMS responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 57 Main St., in Beech Creek Borough. The call was cleared at 5:59 p.m.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
FOX 43

PennDOT, State Police and municipal departments across the state team up for 'Click It or Ticket' seat belt enforcement initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is teaming up with Pennsylvania State Police and municipal police departments and other safety partners across the commonwealth to participate in a national "Click It or Ticket" selt belt education and enforcement initiative. The mobilization begins today and will last through June...
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Police news – May 12

LOCK HAVEN — Blake Cain, 18, of Mill Hall and an 11-year-old Lock Haven girl were cited for criminal mischief involving vandalism at the Tiger Den playground on April 24, Lock Haven City Police said. Police said assistance from the public helped identify the two suspects. DUI charge. SPRING MILLS...