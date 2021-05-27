Cancel
Rising Star, TX

Janice LaVern Lee, 92, of Rising Star

By rwturner
koxe.com
 8 days ago

Janice LaVern Lee, 92, of Rising Star, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Comanche County Medical Center in Comanche, Texas. Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 29 at 10:00 AM at Blake Cemetery with Jody Dodson officiating and Dwayne Clower assisting. The family will have a time of visitation at the funeral home on Friday, May 28 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

www.koxe.com
