Teyonah Parris is speaking out about her role in The Marvels. The WandaVision star spoke to Collider about what director Nia DaCosta has up her sleeve for the Captain Marvel sequel. A lot of MCU fans are looking forward to the next adventure. Paris was quick to mention the fact that she loved the filmmaker's previous work with Little Woods. DaCosta has really focused on characters in those previous projects. Marvel fans got to know Monica Rambeau during WandaVision, but there are still a lot of unresolved emotions bubbling under the surface. Everyone could see that the new hero had some resentment towards Captain Marvel. That will all have to be addressed in this sequel. Also in the mix will be Kamala Khan in her first big moment around the adult Marvel heroes. So, there’s a lot to be looking forward to in The Marvels.