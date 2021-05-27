Cancel
Mill Hall, PA

Violet M. Santonico

By Lynn Gavlock
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViolet M. Santonico of Roger Lane, Mill Hall passed away peacefully Friday, May 21 after a one day stay at the Gatehouse, Divine Providence UPMC in Williamsport with her children at her side. She was 93. Born May 5, 1928 in Mill Hall, she was the daughter of Jacob L....

