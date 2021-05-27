Cancel
Decatur, GA

No explosives found at DeKalb County courthouse after hours-long investigation

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 23 days ago
DECATUR, Ga. — The DeKalb County courthouse was fully evacuated due to reports about a possible explosive inside.

The courthouse was shut down for hours as around 60 law enforcement officers did a sweep of the judicial complex and some nearby buildings.

The investigation concluded after several hours with no device being found.

People inside the courthouse were evacuated to two nearby restaurants.

News Chopper 2 was over the scene around noon, when people were milling around the Chick-fil-A parking lot and police were blocking roads.

West Trinity Place was shut down between Commerce Drive and Church Street. McDonough Street was also shut down between West Howard Avenue and West Trinity Place. The roads have since reopened.

MARTA rail service at the Decatur station was temporarily suspended, and a bus bridge has been set up.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this incident and grateful for the cooperation of our colleagues and the public in maintaining a safe environment as we responded to the threat,” DeKalb Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said.

