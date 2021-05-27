Cancel
Hepatitis C screening doubles when tests ordered ahead of time

upenn.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwice as many eligible patients got screened for hepatitis C when it was already ordered for them compared to those who had to request it, according to a new study by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine. Additionally, the patients in the study—whose average age was 63—completed their screenings much more often when they were contacted via mail as opposed to electronic messaging. The study was published in BMJ.

penntoday.upenn.edu
