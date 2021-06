Lee J. McHenry, Jr.

Each Saturday, The Express community newspaper highlights people, groups and activities our readers deem worthy of applause. APPLAUSE and Thank You to the person who stopped by the Woodward Twp. Police office on Thursday. I know you told me that you didn’t want any special recognition and we’ll respect your wishes to remain unnamed but we wanted to thank you again for your kind words and generosity, especially since this week is National Police Memorial Week. During these trying times I’m sure many officers have questioned why they chose to go into law enforcement as a career. The answer is simple, people like you who say a kind word, give a friendly wave or a small child saying “Hi Cop” is the reason we do what we do. Thank you again and stay safe.