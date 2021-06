The Warren-Henderson Farm Bureau will be hosting a Ribeye-Steak Sandwich Drive Thru on June 23rd. More information is given by Gina Long, the manager of the board:. “From 5 to 7 p.m., if people want to come to the fairgrounds in Stronghurst, we will be having a ribeye-steak sandwich meal by the Tri-county Cattlemen, so you know the whole meal is going to be good. It will be $10 per meal, and we will be taking reservations up until June 18th but we do encourage everyone to get out, come see us. In conjunction with that meal, we are planning to have foundation auction items on display that evening.”