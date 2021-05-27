S.E.a.L. shooters roll in the rain at Northwoods Open
The third annual Team S.E.a.L. "Northwoods Open" clay target event drew over 200 scholastic and collegiate clay target competitors to northern Wisconsin May 21-22, and in spite of soggy conditions, Team S.E.a.L. shooters came through with their top individual and team performances of the year taking home top team honors in Sporting Clays, Trap Singles, and Skeet events. Team S.E.a.L. shooters also took home top honors winning individual titles in Collegiate Trap Singles, Sporting Clays, Skeet and Trap Doubles; Senior Sporting Clays and Skeet; and Rookie Trap Singles and Sporting Clays.www.apg-wi.com