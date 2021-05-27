School agrees to call transgender student by preferred name at graduation after 21K sign petition

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County high school has agreed to call a transgender student’s preferred name as he crosses the graduation stage, according to a change.org petition.

The petition states that initially Alan C. Pope High School in Marietta had declined senior Soren Tucker’s request to be called by his preferred name.

According to the petition, school officials were only allowing legal names on diplomas and the “call list,” the list of names being read aloud as students walk across the stage.

“As Graduation season is approaching, students all around the country are excited to have their achievements celebrated. This is especially true for students of the class of 2021, who were hit especially hard this year...Despite being fully supported and correctly recognized by students and staff, the administration refuses to recognize Soren by his name,” the petition states.

However, after the petition gained traction and received more than 21,000 signatures and growing, school officials reportedly agreed to use Tucker’s chosen name, rather than his birth name, during the ceremony.

“It is unclear if there will be changes that affect the future and county policies, but we won this victory! Thank you to all that signed and shared Soren’s story,” an update to the petition states.

The update ends by encouraging others to “[not] stop fighting for what’s right, and always stand up for who you are.”

Channel 2 Action News received the following statement from Cobb County Schools spokesperson.

“The Pope principal had the opportunity to speak with the student and the student’s parent for the first time earlier this week. They had a great conversation and the student and parent’s preferences were taken into account during Pope’s graduation ceremony. While official school business requires the use of a student’s legal name, all of our schools take student and family preference into account during informal school activities.”

