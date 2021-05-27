Scarlets duo miss Ulster game ahead of British and Irish Lions tour

You can fake most things except, of course, sincerity. Snapshot images from the last seven days only serve to prove the point. On Friday lunchtime, South Africa’s World Cup-winning head coach, Rassie Erasmus, managed to project childlike relish for the impending British and Irish Lions tour via the passion-killing medium of Zoom, speaking of his own connection that dates back to his international debut in the third test at Ellis Park in 1997 to the current assignment of somehow cobbling together performance from a Springbok squad that has not actually played a single, solitary match since that epic World Cup final win over England in Japan 18 months ago, a victory that re-ignited the Rainbow Nation. It was even possible to detect a few hairs twitching on media necks as Erasmus spoke of his excitement, a not inconsiderable feat if for no other reason than so few of the journo pack have any hair with which to twitch these days.