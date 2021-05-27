'Secret Invasion' Adds Christopher McDonald In Major MCU Role
Secret Invasion just added a new lead actor in the form of Christopher McDonald, best known to general audiences as the Happy Gilmore baddie, Shooter McGavin. But McDonald has done an immeasurable amount of stuff since then which is why he has amassed a resume enough for Marvel Studios to get him cast. Deadline is reporting that McGavin’s role will be an original creation but would also have the potential for larger crossover stuff.mcuexchange.com