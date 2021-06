The death of a loved one. Diagnosis of a serious illness. Helping an elderly parent move into a care home. They’re some of life’s toughest challenges. But they’re also times when we’re highly likely to reach out for support, whether that means seeking services or accessing information. On the one hand, at times like these, content seems incredibly insignificant. On the other, accessing the information we need when we need it most can be invaluable. All of which raises the question – as content marketers, are we aware enough of our audience’s possible state of mind and how we support this within our content strategies? After all, acting with compassion goes without saying. But how do you go above and beyond to give users what they really need and value so that they feel supported?