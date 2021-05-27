Cancel
East Hampton, NY

On the Police Logs

By Bella Lewis
East Hampton Star
 14 days ago

A partially redacted May 17 police report gives a slim outline of a scam involving a package belonging to a Cobblers Court resident. Someone called her, she said, to say they were "working the case," and instructed her to withdraw $20,000 from her bank account to purchase "government gift cards." She did as told, but "was only able to purchase two Apple gift cards in the amount of $500, as that was the limit CVS authorized per day." Before going any further, however, it occurred to her that it all seemed strange. Police agreed and told her to cease contact with the caller.

