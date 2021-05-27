Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

NEWS WATCH: Marvel’s GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15 Reveals the Mysterious Threat Behind Last Annihilation

By Nicholas Osborn on
comic-watch.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE MYSTERIOUS THREAT BEHIND THE LAST ANNIHILATION REVEALED IN GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #15!. Get a sneak peek at Al Ewing and Juan Frigeri’s next explosive issue of GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, on sale June 23rd!. Marvel’s new age of space kicks it into high gear this summer in THE...

comic-watch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Ewing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Annihilation#War Heroes#Original Stars#Doctor Doom#S W O R D#Quasar#Magneto#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Marvel Space#Worlds#Visit Marvel Com#Mutantkind#Magnetism#Gravity#Wiccan#Writer Al Ewing#Landscape#Hope#Recruiting Powerhouses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
Moviescosmicbook.news

Guardians of the Galaxy #14 Review (2020)

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed herein are purely the opinions of the author of this article and do not necessarily reflect the official opinions of CosmicBookNews. Timelord regularly reviewed the 2007 “Nova” and 2008 “Guardians of the Galaxy” series with his reviews directly sent to the books’ editors and creators. Timelord’s reviews have been quoted by Marvel in cover blurbs, press reviews, and solicits.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Cable: Reloaded #1

Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT has an exclusive first look at Cable: Reloaded #1, a “Last Annihilation” tie-in coming out this August. Written by Al Ewing with art by Bob Quinn, the series focuses on the X-Men character Cable. “Last Annihilation” kicks off in Ewing’s Guardians of the Galaxy #16 which sees the entire galaxy under attack.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

First Guardians Of The Galaxy, Marvel Super-Heroes #18, At Auction

When the Guardians Of The Galaxy movie was first announced, the reaction of even many a Marvel fan was the same as when Star-Lord announced his name. "Who?" Even those who picked up the eighties/nineties series launched by Jim Valentino, that saw him picked for the Image Comics founding lineup, might have been forgiven for not recognising the Guardians on the screen.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The Mysteries Behind Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Trailer

After keeping fans in suspense for what has felt like an eternity, Marvel Studios has released the teaser trailer for Eternals. The 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is directed by recent Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao looks to expand the preconceived boundaries of the MCU across space, time and aesthetic. We can acknowledge that Marvel has a house style and debate how close the visual similarities really are between films, but it’s hard to deny that Eternals does appear to be something different and has Chloé Zhao’s signature all over it. Eternals feels both like an utterly new chapter in the MCU, not directly tied to legacy characters or post-credit scenes, and a film that will live up to the promise of Phase 4, which has delivered, and pointed towards a greater attention to inclusivity and creator-driven visions.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel Champions Reveals Mad Titan's Shadow Expansion

Marvel Champions fans are still working their way through the recent Guardians of the Galaxy expansion, but now they have a whole new expansion to look forward to as Fantasy Flight just announced a new expansion titled The Mad Titan's Shadow. As you can probably surmise from the title, this expansion features Thanos and his deadly Black Order as they look to collect the powerful Infinity Stones, which actually get their own encounter set that can be ported over to just about any other scenario in the game. The set also comes with two new heroes in Monica Rambeau and Adam Warlock, who are ready to throw down with the Black Order.
ComicsIGN

Marvel Comics Reveals New Venom Series With Incredible Creative Team

With writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman bidding farewell to Eddie Brock in the upcoming Venom #200, you might be wondering what's next for Marvel's Lethal Protector. Now Marvel Comics has revealed the next chapter in Venom's ongoing story, with a brand new monthly Venom series to debut in November 2021.
Comicsjedinews.com

Preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #13 Comic

The official site at StarWars.com shares an early look at Marvel’s upcoming Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #13 comic, part of Marvel’s epic crossover War of the Bounty Hunters. Written by Ethan Sacks with artwork from Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, the issue arrives on June 9th and is available for pre-order now on Comixology, at your local comic shop, and at Forbidden Planet.
ComicsThe Beat

Writers Al Ewing & Ram V and artist Bryan Hitch unleash a new VENOM series

The landmark Venom #200, which serves as the conclusion for Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman‘s blockbuster acclaimed run, arrives in stores in two weeks. With a Venom movie sequel set to hit screens this fall, Marvel would have to be foolish not to publish a Venom book in time for the film’s release. Sure enough, today Marvel announced that writers Al Ewing and Ram V are teaming up for a new Venom series with penciller Bryan Hitch, inker Andrew Currie, and colorist Alex Sinclair. No letterer was named in the announcement.