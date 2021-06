Cybersecurity unicorn SentinelOne Inc. is moving to list its shares seven months after raising $267 million in funding from investors at a private valuation of $3 billion. The filing for the company’s upcoming initial public offering, which became public on Thursday, reveals that its revenues have more than doubled in its most recent quarter ended April 30. SentinelOne generated sales of $37.4 million and saw its customer count pass the 4,700 mark, up from 2,700 a year earlier.