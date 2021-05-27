Britney Spears Speaks Out About Becoming A Mom At An Early Age

Do people know who Asghari is when he auditions for roles? "Usually casting directors don’t," he says. "I’m just an actor. I’d rather they don’t, because then they don’t misjudge: this person is this, this person is attached to the other person— or whatever the case may be. I’d rather them not know who I am, so that way they can actually see the character. So they don’t see Sam Asghari, they see whatever I’m auditioning for. So that way they can actually judge my acting abilities rather than my fame, or my presence on social media." Asghari, who is Iranian-American, also avoids Middle Eastern stereotype roles like playing terrorists. "We decided we don’t want to do certain things that set up a stereotype," he says.