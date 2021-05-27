Britney Spears Speaks Out About Becoming A Mom At An Early Age
The world was collectively shocked when pop star Britney Spears married dancer Kevin Federline in 2004 after only knowing him for three months (via People). She was only 22 at the time, and would go on to then become a young mother, welcoming her first son with Federline just a year later in 2005. In 2006, Jayden would join his big brother Sean, with their famous mom being very young for having two children — at least by many people's standards, including her own (via CapitalFM).www.thelist.com