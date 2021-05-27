Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Irregulars: A Mysterious Spin-off

By Status: completed
comic-watch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector(s): Johnny Allan, Joss Agnew, Weronika Tofilska. Cast: McKell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield, Darci Shaw. The Irregulars expands the Sherlock Holmes mythos to include the supernatural. The Irregulars are a rag-tag team of teens employed by Dr. Watson to help solve mysteries, based on The Baker Street Irregulars, featured in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s original stories.

comic-watch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John C. Reilly
Person
Arthur Conan Doyle
Person
Rory Mccann
Person
Will Ferrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Irregulars#Dr Watson#Mystery#Original Stories#Thrones#Supernatural Network#Monsters#Mysteries#Sherlock Holmes Canon#Killer#Sherlock Fan Fiction#Drama Republic Director#Decent Cast#Netflix Status#Spoiler#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

'The Irregulars' Canceled at Netflix After One Season

“The Irregulars” has been canceled at Netflix, Variety has confirmed. The news comes just over a month after the series debuted its first season on March 26. Set in Victorian London, the series follows a gang of troubled street teens who are manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. As the crimes take on a supernatural edge and a dark power emerges, it’ll be up to the Irregulars to come together to save not only London but the entire world.
EntertainmentFountain Hills Times

Golden Age of Radio set May 6

Sherlock Holmes, the world’s first and most famous consulting detective, stars at the Golden Age of Radio meeting Thursday, May 6. The meeting, open to Activity Center members, will start at 1 p.m. at the Community Center. According to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s novella, “A Study in Scarlet,” Sherlock Holmes...
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Just Canceled Its 3rd Show in the Last Week

Netflix has canceled The Irregulars, the streaming giant's recently released twist on the Sherlock Holmes mythos, per Deadline. The show, which premiered on March 26, is the third Netflix cancellation to make headlines this past week following The Last Kingdom and The Duchess. Much like The Duchess, The Irregulars only lasted one season.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the of the century before it leaves Netflix this week

It was, and probably still is, one of the best modern TV reboots ever produced. While it’s not based on an existing series, it rightfully earned acclaim for bringing a classic character properly into the 21st century. It starts with the gunfire of Afghanistan and cements itself with its elegant depiction of texting — a promise that what lies ahead will be unconventional, ingenious, and modern.
TV & VideosThe Verge

Enola Holmes is getting a sequel on Netflix

Sherlock’s kid sister is making a return. Today, Netflix announced Enola Holmes 2, a sequel to last year’s crime caper that took the Sherlock story in a slightly younger direction, focusing on the famous detective’s teenage sister. We don’t have many details about the new movie just yet — such...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Bonnie MacBird on Expanding the Canon of Sherlock and Watson

Sherlock Holmes is one of the rare literary characters who has achieved a kind of cultural immortality. As Bonnie MacBird notes in this interview, display an image of a deerstalker hat and a pipe almost anywhere in the world, and people can identify the great detective without a second thought. So is it any wonder that an entire industry is devoted to expanding the Conan Doyle canon?
MoviesNME

Milly Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill to return for ‘Enola Holmes’ sequel

Netflix film Enola Holmes has been approved for a sequel, with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill to reprise their roles as Enola and Sherlock Holmes, respectively. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the second instalment was greenlit after the film was viewed by 76million households within the first 30 days of its release back in September.
Rock Musicwearecult.rocks

Brand Neu! You’re Retro: ‘Head RUSH’ reviewed

❉ Fruit de Mer Records’ latest release shows that motorische music remains absolutely vital today. When I’m not reviewing music for We Are Cult, I occasionally write Sherlock Holmes novel for Titan. These books are part of a series of similar novels in which the aim is to create Holmes adventures as close in feel as possible to the original Arthur Conan Doyle stories. So, unlike Sherlock, Elementary, Enola Holmes and those Robert Downey Jr. movies, there’s no modern day tech, no steampunk and, most definitely, no new members of the Holmes family. Fans of these books call them pastiches which, on the face of it, sounds a bit of a dig – pastiche, as a word, has a ring of slavish imitation about it, after all – but it’s not really. It’s meant affectionately by readers, and even though the writer’s goal is to be as close to ACD’s style as possible, there’s still very nearly the same space for creativity as there would be in any other historical novel.
TV Seriesholrmagazine.com

Bridgerton Spin-off: Queen Charlotte’s Backstory and More

Netflix’s period drama based on Julia Quinn’s book-series, Bridgerton, provided every subscriber with the perfect holiday binge-watch in 2020. This lavish reimagining of the Regency era, with its phenomenal cast, enthralling storytelling and more drew the attention of viewers all around the globe. Though the show introduced us to numerous...
TV ShowsDecider

7 Shows To Watch If Dark Academia Is Your Aesthetic

Wuthering Heights by candlelight during a raging storm in a drafty Oxford library, wearing a black turtleneck and tweed trousers. In case you didn’t know what Dark Academia looked like, well, now you do. Contrary to popular (Gen Z) belief, this aesthetic existed long before TikTok or even Tumblr gave it a name.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Is Still Rooted in Source Material, Even with a Young Sherlock – Hands-On

If you’re one of the Sherlock Holmes fans fearful that Frogwares is doing the famed detective dirty in its next game, rest easy. I recently had the opportunity to play through the opening few hours of the upcoming Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, and I’m more than happy to report that the alleged focus on action is nothing but a marketing ploy. The game, like its predecessors, remains grounded in investigation. In fact, the settings include an option to skip combat completely.
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

Everything We Know About the Enola Holmes Sequel

Millie Bobby Brown will return for more Victorian-era action as Sherlock's younger sister in Enola Holmes 2. Telling the tale of the lesser known crime-fighting Holmes, the first movie garnered an estimated 76 million views after its September 2020 premiere. In May, Netflix announced that there will a sequel, but little else about the film has been shared publicly. Here's everything we know so far.
Visual Artstalberttoday.ca

A work of genius, yet still fictional

Starring Aidan Turner, Matilda De Angelis, Freddie Highmore, James D’Arcy, and Giancarlo Giannini. Written by Gabbie Asher, Frank Spotnitz, and Steve Thompson. Eight-part limited series, now available on TELUS Presents at www.telus.com/en/tv/optik/on-demand/telus-presents. Have you ever marveled at what Leonardo da Vinci accomplished in his life? The Italian artist and scientist...
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

The 50 Best Crime TV Shows of All Time

Crimes have been the focus of storytelling for most of history. From Greek mythology to the Bible, people have been drawn to stories of rules broken—don't take that apple, Eve!—and punishments handed out. The same fascination continues today in scores of movies and TV shows, whether the plot focuses on dirty cops or lawyers hunting down scofflaws.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reportedly Making New Dracula Movie

We’re never going to escape from Dracula, with Bram Stoker’s legendary vampire finding himself reinvented and updated on an almost nauseatingly regular basis, and his status as one of the two most frequently adapted fictional characters in history alongside Sherlock Holmes means that each literary icon always tends to have at least one project bearing their name in development at any given time.
Books & LiteratureSantafe New Mexican.com

Poirot: Greatest fictional detective

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S POIROT: THE GREATEST DETECTIVE IN THE WORLD by Mark Aldridge, HarperCollins, 512 pages, $29.99. In a recent Washington Post poll to choose the greatest fictional detectives of all time, the top four vote-getters, tallied in descending order, were Armand Gamache, Sherlock Holmes, Harry Bosch, and Hercule Poirot. Pfui, as Rex Stout’s Nero Wolfe would say. Faced with a mind-boggling murder, would anyone turn to Louise Penny’s Gamache instead of Sherlock Holmes or to Michael Connelly’s Bosch over Hercule Poirot? I certainly wouldn’t. What the poll actually reveals is the tyranny of the contemporary. The results reflect the influence of a devoted social media fan base, an ongoing TV series, and two bestselling authors still regularly bringing out new work.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Ethan Hawke, Rainn Wilson Headline New Audible Podcast Dramas Line-Up

Audible Inc. announced a multi-project, first-look development and production deal with Treefort Media to produce original scripted audio series this week. Three newly greenlit projects have been confirmed: Killing Hollywood: The Cotton Club Murder featuring Juliette Lewis, Christian Slater, and Rainn Wilson; Fishpriest featuring Ethan Hawke; and Moriarty featuring Dominic Monaghan. Premiering first, Killing Hollywood: The Cotton Club Murder will launch exclusively on Audible on May 27, 2021.
LifestyleThe Beat

INTERVIEW: Dani Hedlund reveals how they brought Gatsby, Camelot, and more to THE LITERARY TAROT

From the nonprofit organization, Brink Literacy Project, comes The Literary Tarot! An ambitious project that collaborated with storytellers and cartoonists to create a unique tarot deck. Combining the stories of classic literature with the magic of tarot, this Kickstarter campaign brings together a diverse and talented team to create a tarot deck that features 78 unique cards, illustrated with a beautiful limited palette and foil accents.