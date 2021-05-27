Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Tiger Woods: Rehab process 'more painful than anything I have ever experienced'

By Golf Channel Digital
Golf Channel
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his first interview since his car accident in February, Tiger Woods said he’s focused not on his long-term playing future but a more immediate goal: Walking on his own. “This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest, with whom he has a content partnership. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

www.golfchannel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Golf Digest#Pga Tour#Crutches#Multiple Open Fractures#Walking#Crash#South Florida#February#Progress#Pins#Southern California
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfTimes Daily

Higgo wins in Canary Islands to match Woods' record

TENERIFE, Spain (AP) — Garrick Higgo matched Tiger Woods' record to become joint quickest to three tournament wins since 1990 with victory at the Canary Islands Championship on Sunday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

Tiger Woods' bougie putt-putt chain PopStroke is opening an Orlando location

Here's something you might have missed if the last year atrophied your ability to keep up with restaurant news: Tiger Woods runs a chain of hybrid restaurant/bar/putt-putt courses called PopStroke. The combination already has storefronts in Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers and it's expanding to Orlando. The mini-golf chain...
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Golf-Woods says rehab from car crash 'painful', focuses on walking on his own

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods described his recovery from a car crash that left him with career-threatening injuries as more painful than anything he has experienced and said his focus is on being able to walk on his own again. Woods, speaking in a Golf Digest https://www.golfdigest.com/story/tiger-woods-speaks-about-recovery interview published on Thursday, is no stranger to rehabilitation procedures after having several back and knee surgeries but admitted his latest recovery was unlike any he has undergone before.
GolfHollywood Reporter

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Opens Up About Rehab: “More Painful Than Anything I Have Ever Experienced”. Tiger Woods is opening up about his post-crash rehab, which he called “more painful than anything I have ever experienced.” The professional athlete spoke to Golf Digest for a story. L.A. Sheriff Releases Findings in Tiger...
GolfBleacher Report

Tiger Woods Talks 'Painful' Injury Rehab, Timeline for Return to Golf After Car Crash

Tiger Woods might be used to recovering from injuries, but his rehab after a single-car crash in February has been a tougher challenge for the golf superstar. "This has been an entirely different animal," Woods told Daniel Rapoport of Golf Digest. "I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced."
GolfRaleigh News & Observer

Coronavirus knocks Rahm out of Memorial after 6-shot lead

Jon Rahm walked off the 18th green after tying the 54-hole record and building a six-shot lead, leaving him on the cusp of joining Tiger Woods as the only repeat winners of the Memorial. Moments later, he doubled over behind the green and said in anguish, “Not again!”. Rahm was...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Bryson DeChambeau: "I slept eleven hours"

Bryson DeChambeau will move back to FedExCup No. 1 after posting rounds of 68-68 on the weekend at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow. "It was worth it. t no doubt was worth it. That's what I was hoping to do this weekend when I was on that plane at 2:45 a.m.
Golfdailyjournal.net

Cantlay wins a playoff at Memorial on Sunday without Rahm

DUBLIN, Ohio — The emotion and intensity felt the same to Patrick Cantlay, whether it was his clutch 25-foot birdie putt to tie for the lead or his 12-foot par putt in a playoff that made him a winner again Sunday in the Memorial. The handshake with Jack Nicklaus? As...
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods: "New location, different course"

Tiger Woods’ new mini-golf and entertainment center PopStroke is expanding beyond Florida, with plans to open in Arizona next year. PopStroke Entertainment, now open in Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers, Florida, said it has signed agreements for new locations across the South and Southwest that will open over the next 12 to 18 months, including near Scottsdale and in Glendale.
GolfGolf Digest

Rickie Fowler takes the right attitude into his rare trip to U.S. Open Final Qualifying

DUBLIN, Ohio — Rickie Fowler came to the Memorial Tournament with a mission of avoiding an extra 36 holes of golf the day after its conclusion. No such luck. Ranked 101st in the world entering the Memorial, Fowler needed to finish first or second at Muirfield Village Golf Club to climb into the top 60 in the Official World Golf Ranking and earn an exemption into the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines near San Diego two weeks hence. But after sitting in seventh place after two rounds, Fowler slipped backwards with a third-round 75. He closed on Sunday with a 70 to end up T-11 at four-under 284.
Spring Lake, NJPosted by
The Spun

Tiger Woods’ Niece, Cheyenne, Wins Qualifying Event

The Woods family is synonymous with golf, but Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, aren’t the only members of the family tearing up the golf course. Cheyenne Woods, Tiger’s niece, won the Spring Lake, New Jersey, U.S. Women’s Open qualifier by five strokes on Monday. It was a truly dominant performance that was aided by a two-stroke penalty.
Golfindiagolfdigest.com

Torrey Pines – Happy hunting ground for Tiger Woods

When the US Open returns to Torrey Pines, one player who the world will miss is the injured Tiger Woods. It is certain that Tiger too will miss being there considering his love affair with the course. He grew up in nearby Los Angeles and played Torrey several times when he was growing up.
GolfGolf Digest

Cheyenne Woods overcomes wrong-ball penalty to qualify for U.S. Women's Open

Cheyenne Woods was involved in a bizarre rules situation at a U.S. Women's Open qualifier on Monday. Fortunately, this one had a happy ending. Woods and a playing partner mistakenly hit each other's golf balls during their first round at Spring Lake (N.J.) Golf Club, resulting in a two-stroke penalty. Golfweek's Beth Ann Nichols reported the mixup happened on the par-4 seventh hole.
Posted by
Tom Stevenson

Do You Have The Will To Succeed?

In June 2008, Tiger Woods won his 14th Golf major championship at the US Open. In itself, it is not an incredible achievement. After all, Woods is one of the greatest players to ever play the game.