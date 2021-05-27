Tiger Woods: Rehab process 'more painful than anything I have ever experienced'
In his first interview since his car accident in February, Tiger Woods said he’s focused not on his long-term playing future but a more immediate goal: Walking on his own. “This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest, with whom he has a content partnership. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”www.golfchannel.com