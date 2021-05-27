J.J. Abrams Says the First Season of His HBO Sci-Fi Series ‘Demimonde’ Is Already Written

J.J. Abrams was never supposed to direct more than one film in the Star Wars franchise. When he was first approached about tackling Episode VII, he turned it down. It took some convincing on then-new Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy’s part to get Abrams to agree to sign on, and in doing so Abrams said at the time he was excited about the idea of creating a foundation from the ground-up, from which other stories might grow. Indeed, The Force Awakens had the unenviable task of introducing brand new characters that fans would want to follow while also servicing fans’ desires to see old favorites back on the screen. Abrams – co-writing the script with Lawrence Kasdan after Michael Arndt wrote the initial drafts – pulled it off, not only providing a satisfying conclusion to Han Solo’s arc, but also making the world fall in love with Rey, Finn, Poe, BB-8, etc.