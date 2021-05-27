J.J. Abrams Says the First Season of His HBO Sci-Fi Series ‘Demimonde’ Is Already Written
J.J. Abrams got his start in television with the hits Felicity and Alias, and he’s returning to TV as a creator for the first time with the upcoming HBO sci-fi series Demimonde. The project was first announced back in 2018, when Abrams had just signed on to return to the Star Wars franchise and direct The Rise of Skywalker. That concluding chapter took up quite a bit of his time, but over the past year, he and the team behind Demimonde have been able to get a lot of work done on the series as it hopefully gears up to progress forward this year.collider.com