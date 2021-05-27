What One of DS9's Oddest Episodes Has To Teach Us about Curiosity and Fear

Hello readers, hope you all well and excited to know the written update of the favorite serial “Bawara Dil”. In today’s episode of 31st May 2021, the viewers will see another melodrama in the storyline and they will surely enjoy this episode on the television screens. The storyline of the serial is different from the storyline of others which makes it more special to watch. So without wasting further time let’s start the written update of today’s episode, The serial begins with Shiva who is talking to Mangla and says he will look after the cleaning of the home. Then he starts cleaning the house but Mangala tells him to not do all this work as this work belongs to a woman but Shiva says no this house is also mine so we both will do the work together.