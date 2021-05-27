What One of DS9's Oddest Episodes Has To Teach Us about Curiosity and Fear
Among fans, the Deep Space Nine episode “Move Along Home” is divisive. You either make fun of it, love it, or love to make fun of it. While I’m one of those fans that genuinely loves the episode, I still admit it is goofy. There’s the slightly silly premise itself, which has the crew getting stuck inside a game as part of a first contact diplomatic mission gone wrong. And then there’s the odd game of hopscotch, Allamaraine, and Dr. Julian Bashir attempting to “wake himself” from what he initially thinks is a nightmare by screaming his head off, among other things. But all that goofiness aside, “Move Along Home” features an exploration of Major Kira’s fear and survival instincts acquired as a former resistance fighter and Bajoran militia member, proving that they are just as instrumental in moving the DS9 crew through the game as Sisko, Bashir, and Dax’s characteristically Starfleet impulses toward curiosity and scientific reasoning.www.startrek.com