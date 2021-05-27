Cancel
Youth Marijuana Use Remained Stable After States Started Enacting Legalization, Federal Report Finds

By Kyle Jaeger
marijuanamoment.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new federal report is again challenging the prohibitionist narrative that state-level marijuana legalization leads to increased youth use. This time, the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) analyzed youth surveys of high school students from 2009 to 2019, concluding that there’s been “no measurable difference” in the percentage of those in grades 9-12 who reported consuming cannabis at least once in the past 30 days.

www.marijuanamoment.net
State
Colorado State
