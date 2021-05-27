Youth Marijuana Use Remained Stable After States Started Enacting Legalization, Federal Report Finds

Stanford admits that their research is not definitive proof that marijuana use causes self-harm. More research is needed before science can seal the gap on this connection. Over the past several years, scientific minds have turned out heavy loads of anecdotal data showing that marijuana has therapeutic properties, capable of treating various conditions from anxiety to depression. The most dedicated cannabis advocates believe that the plant is the be-all, end-all for helping people combat mental illness. However, new research from Stanford Medicine suggests that cannabis could be what is driving a more fragile society over the edge. There is apparently a higher rate of attempted suicides in states where cannabis is sold like beer.