HANCOCK COUNTY — A county resident in his 30s died of COVID-19 on May 29, according to information from the Indiana State Department of Health on Wednesday. The fatality was the county’s first in the 30-39 age group and the second-youngest overall after a woman in her 20s died of the novel coronavirus in February. To date, the county also has had two COVID-19 deaths in the 40-49 age group; five in 50-59; 24 in 60-69; 36 in 70-79; and 74 age 80 and older, for a total of 143. Seventy of the deaths were men and 73 were women.