Ascender #15: The Big Reveal
“STAR SEED,” Part One What are the twin hearts of the galaxy? As our heroes reconvene, the origins of man, machine, and the unknown are at last revealed. It is flashback time. Ascender #15 fills us in on what happened to Tim-21 and Bandit at the end of Descender. Don’t remember Tim-21? He was the robot boy at the core of the Descender storyline but hasn’t been seen much in Ascender. Tim has a robot dog named Bandit. When Tim disappeared at the end of Descender so did most of the technology in the galaxy which launches us into Ascender. It is 10 years later in a galaxy where magic replaced technology.comic-watch.com