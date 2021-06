The next position player expected to return to the New York Mets starting lineup is J.D. Davis. We may not see Davis at his familiar spot over at third base. Instead, because of who is injured and what the Mets have available, Davis could slot in at first base for often than anywhere else. Dominic Smith hasn’t been so bad in left field and to put the best starting nine on the field that they can, having Davis start at first base sounds like the plan.