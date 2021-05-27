Karen’s Korner: Pet peeves
Never fear, I won't fill up the entire issue of The Review by listing all of them but one came very close to home Sunday past. It's a summer bugaboo that may apply to others as well as me, and I think it's part of my genetic code thanks to my dear old dad, but I cannot stand a half-mown lawn. It drives me crazy! If it's all scraggly and untrimmed it's an annoyance but I don't let it bother me much. But if half of it looks like a kid who just got his first haircut, even and neat as a pin and the other half looks like Medusa on a bad hair day it attacks my psyche on some basic level. And so it seemed it could be last weekend.