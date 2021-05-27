Cancel
Politics

Census Bureau's use of 'synthetic data' worries researchers

By MIKE SCHNEIDER Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — First came the “noise” — small errors the U.S. Census Bureau decided to introduce into the 2020 census data to protect participants' privacy. Now the bureau is looking into “synthetic data,” manipulating the numbers widely used for economic and demographic research, to obscure the identities of people who provided information.

