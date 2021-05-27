Census Bureau's use of 'synthetic data' worries researchers

In 2010, there were 81,511 employees in NAICS 51113 (Book Publishing). The numbers declined during the Great Recession, but rebounded slightly in 2013, before starting a slow decline, and then a large increase in 2017 and 2018, ending up with 73,108 employees in 2018. Interestingly, when we looked at establishments, there was no corresponding increase in establishments. There has been a lot of consolidation in book publishing, so it was not unusual to see the number of establishments shrink. The rise in employment could represent the continued health of the book publishing market, and print book sales were on the rise (According to the Association of American Publishers, book publishers’ revenue increased by $143.2 million—+6.2%—in the first quarter of 2018 compared to Q1 2017.) Although ebooks had their moment of glory early in the decade, their sales had been on the decline by decade’s end, although audiobooks remained a hot commodity.