UConn's rowing program was set to be cut. A judge is stopping that, for now.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. After a hearing on Plaintiffs’ motion for a TRO, Judge Underhill found “that there is a substantial likelihood of success on [the Plaintiffs’] Title IX claim.” He further found that eliminating the team now would result in “immediate irreparable harm” to the Plaintiffs, whose next step is to seek a longer-term preliminary injunction requiring that their team be reinstated until a full trial on the merits of the case. The TRO ruling (Ruling) keeps in place the team’s financial support, coaching contracts, and access to facilities, among other program elements, which were slated to end this season.