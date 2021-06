With the hot days, rising water temps and high skies, muskies have been seeking shelter in the deep weeds. There is a small window of opportunity in the mornings and evenings that has fish out actively chasing baitfish during those low light periods. Muskies can be found suspended over deeper water or up on top of the flat, although these bites seem to come and go fast with the high skies. The fish on the flats and inside the weed edges can be cast for with topwater baits, bucktails and smaller crankbaits. The suspended muskies have been hanging close to structure and can be targeted by trolling crankbaits, casting rubber baits or jigging Bondy Baits or tubes. When the day is at its warmest, the majority of fish head back to structure or cabbage but can turned with the right lure selection.