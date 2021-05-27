Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Lil And Phil’s Mom Betty Is Gay in ‘Rugrats’ Reboot

By Ian Spelling
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Betty DeVille is gay. That news will either shock folks or confirm their assumptions. Back in the 90s, on the original Rugrats series, the character was married to the shy and quiet Howie DeVille and mom to the babies Lil and Phil. Many adults – generally the parents of kids watching the show – decided that Betty, with her wrestling background, feminist sweaters, and tough talk, was either a lesbian or bisexual. Now, in the Paramount+ Rugrats reboot that debuts May 27, Betty is a single mom and an out lesbian, and she’s voiced by queer actress Natalie Morales, whose credits include Parks and Recreation, The Grinder, and Dead to Me.

www.fatherly.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Fatherly

Fatherly

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay People#Gay Community#Single Mom#Paramount#Grinder#The A V Club#Parks And Recreation#Kids#Twins#Feminist Sweaters#Bisexual#Things#Tough Talk#Mafia#Alphabet#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Wrestling
Related
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Betty is going to be gay in the Rugrats Paramount Plus show

Phil and Lil’s mom Betty in Rugrats has low-key always been a queer icon. Sure, she’s married to boring ol’ Howard (we wouldn’t blame you if you forgot about him). But let’s be real: Betty was gay as fuck—and now that’s actually canon. Betty will be an openly gay woman in the Paramount+ Rugrats series, and she’ll be voiced by queer actor Natalie Morales. This time, instead of her sweater having the “female” symbol, Betty’s donning a Gemini sweater. The Rugrats showrunners clearly know queer ladies love astrology.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Paramount+'s Rugrats Reboot Feels the Same but Looks Very Different

To lure subscribers in, Paramount+ is investing in nostalgia and rebooted intellectual properties—a huge portion of the platform’s catalog includes older Paramount movies and television shows reworked as modern releases. Now, a reboot of the beloved children’s series Rugrats, which premieres on the streaming service on May 27, is the latest example of this trend.
TV SeriesThe Sun US

When does the new Rugrats reboot come out?

NICKELODEON’s popular 90’s series the Rugrats will soon see a reboot hit the screens. The babies will be back with a new animated series after nearly 30 years since their debut on the network. When does the new Rugrats reboot come out?. The new Rugrats reboot is set to hit...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Ugly Betty alum Mark Indelicato to star in Amazon's With Love

Indelicato will play the male lead opposite Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments alum Emeraude Toubia in Gloria Calderón Kellett's upcoming romantic comedy series. With Love follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Toubia) and Jorge (Indelicato), who are on a mission to find love and purpose, per Deadline. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year — the holidays.
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Rugrats Reboot Is Full of Nostalgia — Here's What to Know Before Watching With Kids

As far as '90s animated shows go, Rugrats was among the most memorable, especially for millennials. As of today, Paramount+ has officially rebooted the nostalgic classic, bringing back the original baby voice cast and a bunch of new actors for the grown-up characters. The CG-animated series is still just as fun and adorable as you remember it, with a few new spins on the present-day Pickles, Carmichael, Finster, and DeVille families. Plus, there are fun nods back to the original series — like a reference to when Chuckie swallowed a watermelon seed!
TV SeriesNew York Post

‘Rugrats’ reboot has fans in a frenzy after making mom an out lesbian

It was her cinematic coming-out party. The just-released “Rugrats” revival series has fans in a tizzy after confirming what many had believed all along — that Phil and Lil’s mom, Betty DeVille, is gay. The not-so-surprising news was broken by Natalie Morales, who voices the recent LGBTQ inductee in the...
MinoritiesAustin Chronicle

Jason June's Gay YA Agenda

Jason June is a fan of many forms of magic: the glitter of mermaid unicorns; Laura Dern’s mesmerizing turn as Dr. Ellie Sattler in Jurassic Park; and, as exemplified in his newest young adult novel Jay’s Gay Agenda, the simple magic of discovering yourself as a queer person. While his...
TV SeriesPosted by
NBC Chicago

rugrats

Tommy, Angelica, Chuckie and the rest of the Rugrats gang are back for an all-new, CG-animated series. The “Rugrats” revival has been in the works since 2018 and will premiere on Paramount+ on May 27. The original cast (minus Christine Cavanaugh, who died in 2014) are reprising their roles. E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie…