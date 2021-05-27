Lil And Phil’s Mom Betty Is Gay in ‘Rugrats’ Reboot

Betty DeVille is gay. That news will either shock folks or confirm their assumptions. Back in the 90s, on the original Rugrats series, the character was married to the shy and quiet Howie DeVille and mom to the babies Lil and Phil. Many adults – generally the parents of kids watching the show – decided that Betty, with her wrestling background, feminist sweaters, and tough talk, was either a lesbian or bisexual. Now, in the Paramount+ Rugrats reboot that debuts May 27, Betty is a single mom and an out lesbian, and she’s voiced by queer actress Natalie Morales, whose credits include Parks and Recreation, The Grinder, and Dead to Me.