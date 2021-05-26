Teen Titans Academy #3: Defying All Expectations

Teen Titans Academy #3 – Tim Sheridan, Writer; Rafa Sandoval, Penciller; Jordi Tarragona, Inker; Alejandro Sanchez, Colorist. Ray: Only three issues in, we’ve got a crossover between this book and Suicide Squad, and unfortunately it exposes the weak links in both titles. While most of Infinite Frontier seems like classic DC, these two have a very New 52 aesthetic, with a focus on grim and gritty storytelling. That becomes clear early when the Squad invades Titans Tower in search of Bolt, and Amanda Waller makes clear that they are free to kill anyone they need to in order to get her—another blatant villainization of the character that makes her even worse than Lok from the Taylor run. At the same time, Raven gets a premonition that something bad is coming to the tower and gets insulted by several of her teammates, and they decide to stick with a mission to rescue Markovian meta refugees—leaving the kids to themselves as an army of trained killers bears down on them.