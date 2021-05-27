Stunning Transformation Of Jessica Alba

Thibaut Garcia has completely changed his look and his wife Jessica Thivenin did not hesitate to laugh, in addition to tackling her with humor. At the moment, everything smiles on him! Thibault Garcia is very successful since he unveiled his last title entitled “Starting point”. A song in French which was quickly validated by his fans. In the process, the candidate of Marseillais made her first live performance on the Keen’V radio show NRJ. But if Maylone’s dad is a string of successes, he never hesitates to surprise his community. Lately, the attractive brunette has also dyed his hair blue to prepare for the arrival of summer.