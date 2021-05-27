Stunning Transformation Of Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba is largely known for her roles in television and movies, but the 40-year-old actress is also a successful businesswoman, having founded The Honest Company — the natural baby and beauty products company. She's been in the public eye a lot since the early 2000s, but she actually began acting at 13, landing small parts in family-oriented projects until finally earning her breakout role in the short-lived TV series "Dark Angel," which was helmed by director James Cameron, per IMDb.