Lansing, MI

GM Lansing Grand River plant will restart production

By Rachel Hyams
WILX-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, it was announced that the GM Lansing Grand River plant that has been shut down since May 21, will resume production on June 21 of the Chevrolet Camaro. The Cadillac CT4 and CT5 production will remain down through the week of June 28. The plant...

www.wilx.com
City
Lansing, MI
City
Cadillac, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Lansing, MI
Cars
