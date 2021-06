The Waconia boys lacrosse team bounced back from a pair of losses to Delano/Rockford and Becker to defeat Holy Family 22-10 May 13. “Another big week of lacrosse for our guys,” said coach Jared DeWolf. “We’ve had six games in the last two weeks so there hasn’t been a lot of time to catch our breath. We played a hard fought game against Delano on Monday and traveled to Becker on Tuesday for back to back games. We lost 8-7 in a barn burner. We had a great chance to tie it up late in the fourth quarter but came up short. Becker’s goalie made two huge saves at the end of the game to solidify the win.