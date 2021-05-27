Cancel
Deep disparities persist in who gets exposed to secondhand smoke

By Sheila Flynn, American Heart Association News
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

Harmful secondhand tobacco smoke remains more widespread than most people think, experts say, and exposure is particularly high for children, Black adults and people living below the poverty line. One of the biggest hurdles is smokers often underestimate the levels of exposure and the effects on nonsmokers' lungs, hearts and...

Kidshealio.com

Secondhand smoke exposure increases risk for ADHD symptoms among school-aged children

Secondhand smoke exposure between the prenatal period and childhood increased risk for having ADHD symptoms and subtypes among school-aged children, according to results of a cross-sectional study published in JAMA Network Open. Researchers noted somewhat stronger associations for secondhand smoke exposure during prenatal and early postnatal periods. “Although most studies...
Public HealthRaleigh News & Observer

How the pandemic has changed vaping habits among teens and young adults

PHILADELPHIA — When the University of Pennsylvania closed its campus last March, Brandon Orzolek realized COVID-19 was becoming a serious issue. And he knew his vaping habit put him at greater risk of serious illness from the virus. "People are dying, and there's no way that inhaling some foreign substance...
LifestyleMOJEH

Is Vaping Safer Than Smoking Cigarettes? MOJEH Investigates

Whatever your poison, the results are in: if you are a smoker, vaper or part-time puffer, the hazards, both physical and mental, are higher than ever. May 31 marks World No Tobacco Day, and while the non-smokers among us are breathing easy, there are plenty who still choose to smoke, despite the dangers we’re all aware of. Anyone who has ever smoked will admit their first drag of a cigarette (or e-cigarette) tasted awful, can leave you feeling nauseous or horribly dizzy – so why do some of us then go and buy a packet of cigarettes while others leave it at that one puff? Carolyn Yaffe, psychotherapist at Camali Clinic, says, “There are some people who are susceptible to dependence while others are not. Non-dependent smokers are considered ‘social smokers’, having the ability to smoke intermittently. People who are older or smoke only in social situations are less likely to cultivate a habit. It is primarily teens who are most likely to develop an addiction to nicotine as they tend to smoke for several years. There are many reasons young girls begin to smoke. Those having a parent or older sibling who smokes are much more inclined to develop a smoking habit. Young people smoke to fit in with their peers; they believe smoking makes them look cool, older, and more mature.”
Sciencewesternu.edu

WesternU COMP-Northwest professor publishes secondhand smoke study

Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest Professor Glen Kisby, PhD, is the senior author of a recently-published study on the harmful effects of chronic exposure to secondhand smoke. The study, “Effects of Chronic Secondhand Smoke (SHS) Exposure on Cognitive Performance and Metabolic Pathways in...
Healththetimesinplainenglish.com

Who Smokes and Why

The quality of air is getting better in America. There are fewer workplace pollutants. The number of people smoking is way down. Asthma and lung disease are still out there, but improvements for most. So what is wrong?. The question is for whom life is better and for whom things...
Sciencelabroots.com

No level of secondhand smoke is safe for pregnant women

A study published recently in Environmental Health Perspectives concludes that no amount of exposure to secondhand smoke is safe for pregnant women. Led by researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center, the study is the first to look at the link between secondhand smoke during pregnancy with epigenetic modifications to disease-related genes.
Louisiana StateNIH Director's Blog

Tackling Health Disparities in Louisiana

“If you bring a public health program to people where they live, you can get amazing results,” says Peter Katzmarzyk, Ph.D., a professor of pediatric obesity and diabetes at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Louisiana State University. Specifically, bringing health programs into underserved communities can lead to strong engagement and positive changes in people’s health. Dr. Katzmarzyk is part of the NIGMS-funded Louisiana Clinical & Translational Science Center (LA CaTS), a collaboration between 10 academic, research, and health care delivery institutions that focuses on reducing health disparities in Louisiana.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Smoking in early puberty in boys may affect the health of future generations, study shows

Smoking in early puberty in boys may have negative consequences for their future generations of offspring, a study from the University of Bergen (UiB) shows. By continued analysis of data gathered in the large international RHINESSA, RHINE and ECRHS studies, researchers have found that the health of future generations depends on actions and decisions made by young people today. This is particularly relevant for boys in early puberty and mothers/grandmothers both pre-pregnancy and during pregnancy, the study shows.
Disputanta, VAtheprincegeorgejournal.com

Rabies detected in Disputanta

PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- Public health officials are urging pet owners in Prince George to vaccinate their pets against rabies after a young black and white skunk had tested positive for rabies after it had bit a dog in an unprovoked attack on May 7. The animal was found near 14737 Alden Rd.
Economycrowrivermedia.com

COMMENTARY: Tobacco taxes sound good, but hurt the poor and increase smuggling

Our lawmakers are on a mission to end what they have termed a public health crisis — tobacco use. To this point, Gov. Tim Walz proposed tax hikes on cigarettes and vaping products. This legislative session, similar bills were introduced to raise taxes on tobacco products and ban flavored tobacco, including e-cigarettes and other vaping products. But are these proposals the magic bullet to tobacco use that lawmakers proclaim them to be? A new report by the Center of the American Experiment shows otherwise.
Healthatoallinks.com

Smoking Affects On Lungs and his Treatment

Addicted smokers are looking forward to the next cigarette. The nicotine contained in tobacco makes you dependent. Around every third man and every fourth woman smokes daily or. Smokers consume an average of 14 cigarettes per day. More than 13 percent of smokers must more than 20 cigarettes a day and must consider dependent. Most often, adults between the ages of 25 and 39 smoke. The average starting age is around 15 years. Tobacco use has a significant impact on the health of smokers. Tobacco or tobacco smoke contains around 5,000 chemical substances. of which around 90 consider to carcinogenic. The main ingredients are nicotine and tar. The majority of all smokers in Germany are dependent on tobacco.