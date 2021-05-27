Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

3140 Walmsley Blvd, Richmond City, VA 23234

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis charming 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,600 square foot cape-style home is situated on a deep lot in Ampthill Heights subdivision. It has been fully remodeled and has many new features and upgrades! It has all new kitchen appliances, new laminate flooring throughout, and has been fully painted inside. This home has a 1st floor master with full bath and walk-in closet. It also boasts a large family room with lots of natural light. Also included on the first floor is a nice sized laundry room and ½ bath. Upstairs you’ll find 3 large bedrooms all with good sized closets and a second full bath.

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
Richmond, VA
Real Estate
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Family Room#Walk In Closet#City Room#Square Foot#Laundry Room#Richmond City#Bath#Home#Master#3140 Walmsley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

Historic Linden Row outlier begins new chapter as apartments

After years in the shadow of Linden Row Inn, the last of the original Linden Row homes not included in the hotel is getting ready to be reintroduced to society. Douglas Development is finishing up an apartment conversion of the house at 114 E. Franklin St., the easternmost of the mid-19th century rowhomes that make up the historic Linden Row block.
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 5.17.21

TOD zonings, Southern States silos project on city planning agenda. The Richmond Planning Commission meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Full agenda here. Business on the agenda includes two requests for rezoning to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District. WVS Cos. seeks the zoning for a site it owns at 4401 E. Main St., where it’s planning a six-story mixed-use building with 203 apartments. TOD also is sought by 1801 E Main LLC for a half-acre plot at 1801 E. Main St., which it purchased in November.
Henrico County, VArichmondmagazine.com

Henrico’s Moon Shot

In a 2019 state of the county address, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas laid out an audacious principle that has guided the county for years. He recalled President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 challenge to the nation to put a man on the moon: “Not because it was easy, but because it was hard.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Richmond, VArichmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

There’s music in the air and in the pods at Brown’s Island, farmers markets are open, Shakespeare’s online, and it’s time for an art-related stroll in the Fan. Have a great week!. A Toast to the People. The long-running concert series Friday Cheers is back for its second show this...
Richmond, VAwina.com

Gas prices stabilize as tight supply continues this week

RICHMOND (WINA) – Triple-A MidAtlantic reports gas prices have leveled out in Virginia with regular unleaded average 2.94-a-gallon, and says the Southeast will continue experiencing tight supply this week as terminals and gas stations are refilled. Triple-A reports gas prices are up 18-cents from a week ago as drivers lined up at gas pumps at stations fortunate enough at times to have fuel.
Richmond, VANBC12

GRTC & Bon Secours unveil new bus shelter in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC and Bon Secours have teamed together to unveil 14 new bus stops complete with enhancements to allow more comfort to those who must wait for public transportation. Amenities include benches, trash cans, and one-to three-sided shelters. “When you have to stand in the rain for...
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Tier 7 Eatery’s ‘Surf and Turf’ Burger

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to head to the grill! Today, owner of Tier 7 Eatery, Tierra Terrell joins the show live to share her take on a surf and turf burger you can make in your home kitchen or on the grill, The Wave Burger. Visit the Tier 7 website for information on their food truck and catering opportunities.
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Try Plexaderm’s 10 Min Challenge

RICHMOND, Va. -- Want to improve your appearance this spring? Lifestyle consultant Scott DeFalco stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on his secret to tightening and erasing the look of under eye bags and wrinkles instantly with Plexaderm. As part of a Virginia This Morning special, viewers...
Richmond, VAtmpresale.com

Dashboard Confessional in Richmond, VA – presale code

The Dashboard Confessional pre-sale code everyone has been looking for is finally here! This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to see Dashboard Confessional before they go on sale. If you don’t acquire your tickets to Dashboard Confessional’s show in Richmond, VA during this presale you might...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...