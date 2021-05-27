3140 Walmsley Blvd, Richmond City, VA 23234

This charming 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1,600 square foot cape-style home is situated on a deep lot in Ampthill Heights subdivision. It has been fully remodeled and has many new features and upgrades! It has all new kitchen appliances, new laminate flooring throughout, and has been fully painted inside. This home has a 1st floor master with full bath and walk-in closet. It also boasts a large family room with lots of natural light. Also included on the first floor is a nice sized laundry room and ½ bath. Upstairs you’ll find 3 large bedrooms all with good sized closets and a second full bath.