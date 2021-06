Sometimes lost in the excitement around Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is the potential for digital asset technology to revolutionise more traditional forms of money. The emergence of new and disruptive technologies in the currency space is creating incredible pressure for central banks the world over to compete and to co-opt some aspects of these new technologies to modernise traditional currencies. Central banks have grown savvy to the threat of disruption and are looking to harness technology to make their fiat currencies competitive in a digital age and to stay relevant in the face of challenger currencies like Bitcoin.