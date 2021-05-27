Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Obsessive-compulsive disorder may triple stroke risk

By American Heart Association News
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder may be more than three times as likely as those without it to have a stroke caused by a blood clot, particularly older adults, new research finds. The research, published Thursday in the American Heart Association journal Stroke, suggests people with OCD should be closely monitored...

Taylorville, ILtaylorvilledailynews.com

May is Stroke Awareness Month

A stroke kills someone in the United States every three minutes and 33 seconds. When someone is experiencing a stroke, Taylorville Memorial Hospital Emergency Room Nurse Manager Kristy Cesaretti, says it’s important to act quickly. If you or someone you love is experiencing the symptoms of a stroke call 9-1-1 immediately. An easy way to spot a stroke is to remember the acronym BE FAST.
MinoritiesColumbian

Stroke higher risk for African Americans

Cardiovascular diseases — such as stroke — are a leading cause of death and disability in the U.S. A stroke happens when blood supply to the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. This causes brain cells to become damaged or die. Risks of...
Diseases & TreatmentsNewswise

Risk of second stroke can be reduced with prevention efforts based on cause of first stroke

Newswise — DALLAS, May 24, 2021 -- Having a stroke or a transient ischemic attack (TIA), sometimes called a "mini-stroke," increases the risk for a stroke in the future. Identifying the cause of the stroke or TIA can lead to specific prevention strategies to reduce the risk of additional strokes, according to an updated guideline from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. The guideline is published today in Stroke, a journal of the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.
Diseases & TreatmentsConnecticut Post

Are you familiar with some of the symptoms of AFib, a condition that increases risk of stroke by ~5x?

Novel Approach: 'The Summer Job' is the perfect beachy... Roberto's Real American Tavern in East Windsor: A... BouNom Bakery in Avon: A slice of Paris with... Did you know that symptoms such as irregular heartbeat, chest pain, or light headedness could be indicators of a potentially serious condition?1 Although these symptoms could be perceived as minor, they could be due to atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib, or another condition. AFib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat, so it’s important to be familiar with the symptoms and risk factors, although only a healthcare provider can make a proper diagnosis.1 Check out these four AFib facts to help familiarize yourself with AFib symptoms and to boost your knowledge of the condition to better help determine if you or a loved one should talk to a healthcare provider.
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Having OCD May Triple a Person’s Odds for a Stroke

THURSDAY, May 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder, a common mental health condition known as OCD, may have more than triple the risk of having a stroke, according to a new report from Taiwanese researchers. As to why, the study authors aren't sure. The investigators speculate that...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

OCD Linked to Increased Risk for Ischemic Stroke

FRIDAY, May 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) have an increased risk for ischemic stroke, according to a study published online May 27 in Stroke. Mu-Hung Chen, M.D., Ph.D., from Taipei Veterans General Hospital in Taiwan, and colleagues used data collected between 2001 and 2010 for...
Diseases & TreatmentsLog Cabin Democrat

National Stroke Awareness Month: Know your risks

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. A stroke can happen in one of two ways: a blood clot blocks blood flow to the brain, which is the most common form of stroke, or a blood vessel bursts in the brain and causes blood to build up. In both cases, brain tissue stops receiving the necessary oxygen and begins to be damaged.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
AHA News

Quickly finding – and treating – the cause of a stroke may prevent more

Identifying the cause of a stroke or mini-stroke within 48 hours could help pinpoint the treatment to help prevent additional strokes, new guidelines say. The recommendations from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, published Monday in the journal Stroke, are an update to guidelines issued in 2014. The AHA regularly releases science-based guidelines that give best practices for health care professionals to prevent and treat heart disease and stroke.
Women's Healthdocwirenews.com

Gender differences in comorbidities and risk factors in ischemic stroke patients with a history of atrial fibrillation

BMC Neurol. 2021 May 25;21(1):209. doi: 10.1186/s12883-021-02214-8. BACKGROUND: Atrial Fibrillation (AF) is a common cardiac arrhythmia and has been identified as a major risk factor for acute ischemic stroke (AIS). Gender differences in the disease process, causative mechanisms and outcomes of AF have been investigated. In the current study, we determined whether there is a gender-based disparity in AIS patients with baseline AF, and whether such a discrepancy is associated with specific risk factors and comorbidities.
HealthNewswise

Wearable devices show that physical activity may lower atrial fibrillation and stroke risk

Newswise — BOSTON - Physical activity that conforms to medical and health association guidelines is associated with a lower risk of atrial fibrillation (Afib) and stroke, according to a study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), who analyzed nearly 100,000 individuals equipped with wrist-worn accelerometers to measure their movement. The researchers' findings suggest that data from wearables, including a new generation of devices with sensors that allow for Afib detection, could provide an opportunity for the public health community to promote moderate physical activity as an effective way to improve health outcomes. The study was published in the European Heart Journal. [1]
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

May Medical Alert: Timing Is Critical When Stroke Happens

Did you know that May is Stroke Awareness Month? Do you know the signs to look for in the event a person you are with, or near, is having a stroke?. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds and someone dies of a stroke every 4 minutes. That is 795,000 people a year in the United States that have a stroke. It so critical that we take time this month to learn more about strokes so we can help reduce these numbers and improve outcomes.
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Mom’s Blood Pressure in Pregnancy Could Affect Child’s Stroke Risk Decades Later

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Expectant mothers' high blood pressure heightens kids' risk of stroke later in life, a Swedish study finds. "Our findings indicate that hypertensive disorders during pregnancy are associated with increased risks of stroke and potentially heart disease in offspring up to the age of 41 years," said study author Fen Yang, a doctoral student at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.
Diseases & Treatmentsstrictly-business.com

Heart Association Highlights Unique Risks Women Face for High Blood Pressure, Stroke

Heart Association Highlights Unique Risks Women Face for High Blood Pressure, Stroke. The American Heart Association (GoRedForWomen.org/Risk) is putting increased emphasis on women’s health this summer, including education efforts to teach women about the unique risks they face for high blood pressure and stroke. Women have a lot on their plates, and sometimes important self-care can take a back seat to work, family, and other obligations. In fact, nearly 50% of adult women have high blood pressure, and nearly three-quarters of those with high blood pressure don’t have it under control. Uncontrolled high blood pressure can significantly increase a woman’s risk for a stroke, but a few important steps can help reduce that risk and give women (and their loved ones) one less thing to worry about.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Chip inserted under the skin may better identify patients at risk of recurrent stroke

BOSTON - For patients who have experienced certain common types of stroke, a small chip inserted under the skin may help physicians predict their likelihood of experiencing a second stroke, and therefore their likelihood of benefiting from preventive therapy. The findings come from a recent clinical trial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.
Women's HealthFrankfort Times

Menopause before 40 tied to higher stroke risk

Early menopause could mean an increased risk of stroke caused by blocked blood vessels, according to a new study. Yet for each year of menopause delay, stroke risk fell by 2%. Stroke is the second-leading cause of death worldwide, and women have a 4% higher lifetime stroke risk than men. Some studies show women who experience menopause at an earlier age have a higher risk of heart disease in general. But research has produced mixed results on the relationship between stroke and the age menopause started.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Strokes Hitting COVID Patients Are More Severe: Study

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 patients are at increased risk for severe strokes, according to a new study that also found that the overall risk of stroke is higher in younger patients. Researchers analyzed data from 432 COVID-19 patients in 17 countries who suffered strokes and found...