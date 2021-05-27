'it's like a wrinkle on the face', vincenzo de cotiis on his penchant for the passage of time

This week’s DMTV Milkshake guest is visual artist Lisa Hunt. Lisa Hunt makes hugely dramatic works-on-paper – a product of her spectacular use of 24k gold leaf and her ultra-dynamic patterns and shapes. While her screen-printed works have long taken inspiration from the textiles world, this past year she channeled a new and specific source: the famed quilts of the Gee’s Bend community in rural Alabama. This evolution came at a time when Hunt was eager to work outside of screen-printing, which requires a time-demanding and precise process. “I’ve been working for the most part in screen-printing as a medium – works-on-paper, on canvas, with ink and gold leaf – but last fall, I was really feeling like I wanted to be able to kind of work more quickly with my hands,” Hunt says. “I wanted to be able to create something without having to go through the whole screen-printing process.”