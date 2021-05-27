'it's like a wrinkle on the face', vincenzo de cotiis on his penchant for the passage of time
Carpenters workshop gallery in new york presents an exhibition by vincenzo de cotiis, dedicated to a body of work that embodies his evolution towards a contemporary art practice, featuring sculptural works that seemingly forget functionality. éternel draws from de cotiis’ long interest in japanese culture and aesthetics, looking towards traditional japanese temples, architecture, gardens, bonsais, and the color of blossoming cherry trees as sources of inspiration. ‘this body of work was born from emotions that I’ve felt there,’ de cotiis tells designboom about his visits to japan, ‘and my memories of lanterns and minimal forms of architecture that I’ve sought to transcribe in contemporary works.’www.designboom.com