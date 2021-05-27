Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

'it's like a wrinkle on the face', vincenzo de cotiis on his penchant for the passage of time

designboom.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarpenters workshop gallery in new york presents an exhibition by vincenzo de cotiis, dedicated to a body of work that embodies his evolution towards a contemporary art practice, featuring sculptural works that seemingly forget functionality. éternel draws from de cotiis’ long interest in japanese culture and aesthetics, looking towards traditional japanese temples, architecture, gardens, bonsais, and the color of blossoming cherry trees as sources of inspiration. ‘this body of work was born from emotions that I’ve felt there,’ de cotiis tells designboom about his visits to japan, ‘and my memories of lanterns and minimal forms of architecture that I’ve sought to transcribe in contemporary works.’

www.designboom.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrinkle#Passage Of Time#Ink#Design Inspiration#Body Art#Contemporary Art#Calligraphy#Landscape Architecture#Murano#Oriental#Textured Surfaces#Sculptural Works#Hand Painted Colours#Hand Blown Murano Glass#Japanese Painting#Colored Stucco#Japanese Folding Fans#Contemporary Works#Smooth Surfaces#Rough Surfaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Design
Related
Designdesignboom.com

MAD architects' artistic practice plays with light with two newly unveiled installations

This summer, MAD architects founder ma yansong presents two new art installations, demonstrating the diversity of the studio’s direction. one installation is dubbed ‘light’ and is presented as part of the ‘art at fuliang 2021,’ art festival in jingdezhen. the second work marks the exhibition design for ‘forma fantasia,’ artist liu wei’s installation within ‘nine-tiered pagoda — spatial and visual magic,’ a cross-disciplinary collaboration between nine groups of artists, architects, and graphic designers. ‘forma fantasia’ will be on view at vector architects’ newly completed pingshan art museum in shenzhen through october.
Visual ArtDesign Milk

DMTV Milkshake: Lisa Hunt on Sharing Beauty, and History, in Collage

This week’s DMTV Milkshake guest is visual artist Lisa Hunt. Lisa Hunt makes hugely dramatic works-on-paper – a product of her spectacular use of 24k gold leaf and her ultra-dynamic patterns and shapes. While her screen-printed works have long taken inspiration from the textiles world, this past year she channeled a new and specific source: the famed quilts of the Gee’s Bend community in rural Alabama. This evolution came at a time when Hunt was eager to work outside of screen-printing, which requires a time-demanding and precise process. “I’ve been working for the most part in screen-printing as a medium – works-on-paper, on canvas, with ink and gold leaf – but last fall, I was really feeling like I wanted to be able to kind of work more quickly with my hands,” Hunt says. “I wanted to be able to create something without having to go through the whole screen-printing process.”
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Why artist Eileen Agar’s 'womb magic' speaks to our times

As subsequent events were soon to confirm, it was rather optimistic of the artist Eileen Agar to declare in 1931 that the “feminine type of imagination” she identified as “womb magic” was a force capable of countering the “rampant and hysterical militarism” rising across Europe. But while Agar’s womb magic may not have prevented the Second World War, the major retrospective of her work that has just opened at the Whitechapel Gallery confirms that it sustained an unstinting determination to work, live and love on her own emphatically female terms over a career spanning more than 70 years. And now, as our public museums and galleries are at last permitted to open, in a number of shows by artists working today it appears that the inspirational legacy of this womb magic is living on in a range of incarnations.
DesignDesign Milk

DUO-HUE by Amelia Ayerst Brings Together Craft + Technology

DUO-HUE by Amelia Ayerst is a unique digital embroidery stitch developed by Ayerst while at the Royal College of Art. The multilayered stitch allows complementary colors and differing stitch densities to be combined, creating an eye-catching, color-morphing effect in textiles as the product moves. I have always been fascinated with...
Musiccreativebloq.com

This 2005 optical illusion album art is still blowing minds

The internet is packed full of stellar optical illusions, but spotting them out in the wild is even better. A brilliant example of a clever illusion has resurfaced on Reddit, in the form of a piece of album art found on a vinyl record released back in 2005. Fascinatingly, viewing...
Socorro, NMEl Defensor Chieftain

No time like the present

Time really flies. Well, not literally but figuratively. I was just getting used to the idea that it was finally Spring and all of a sudden here comes Memorial Day, the last Monday of May. Come next Tuesday it will be June, the month of the summer solstice, and from then on out we’re on our way to winter again.
Rutland, VTRutland Herald

Stannard: Time to face the music

If you’re like me, you have found a way to develop procrastination into an art form. Why bother dealing with whatever it is you need to deal with today when you can put it off until tomorrow? Why face reality today when you can bury your head in the sand in hopes your reality will go away?
Designhealthcaredesignmagazine.com

Face Time: Adeleh Nejati

As an undergraduate architecture student and summer intern, one of Adeleh Nejati’s first projects was measuring every space in a hospital building to prepare drawings of the existing conditions for a client. Walking the building and seeing staff and patients interact in different settings opened her eyes to how much the physical environment can impact physical and emotional health and well-being and left such an impression that she decided to attend graduate school at Texas A&M University’s Center for Health Systems and Design, specializing in healthcare design and planning. After graduating in 2014 and working at several firms, she joined HMC in 2019, where she’s recently been leading the firm’s COVID-19 and cancer research studies. She keeps busy outside the office with a variety of hobbies, from hiking and cooking to new skills playing the piano and skiing.
Sex Crimesyourislandnews.com

Things usually get better with the passage of time

It is Sunday morning and it’s brisk. Not cool enough for a small, tastefully laid fire; but cool enough for coffee sipped in the darkness on the deck. This morning I also have a New Yorker that tells us about Elizabeth Loftus — a scientist who has spent most of her life trying to explain the mechanics of memory. Often explaining, in Court, whether or not one’s memory is a reliable, retrievable movie that can be removed from one’s brain, rebroadcast, and then placed into evidence.
Skin Carephilosophy.com

anti-wrinkle miracle worker+

Rated 5 out of 5 by DSDC from Anti-wrinkle, and feels great! Feels lovely, and a little dab’ll do you! I do feel like my face looks younger now I’ve been using it a while. Rated 5 out of 5 by Lilblondebee from This is amazing! My skin feels so refreshed and smooth.. I am a mom of 3 and rarely get time to take care of me.. I have been using this for almost 2 years. My skin usually thinks a product is great for a few months then stops reacting well.
Travelallears.net

Here’s What the New Face Mask Signage Looks Like in Disney World

Walt Disney World has a variety of signs around the parks and resorts to remind you of their current Covid-19 precautions in place. The signage has been updated whenever Disney World changes its policies. Recently we spotted a new sign highlighting Disney World’s recent face mask policy update!. Earlier this...
MinoritiesPosted by
WJCT News

Taking on Skin Color, Art and Politics in 'White'

It's omnipresent, but largely unexamined from a racial perspective — most people who identify themselves as white assume the psychological and sociopolitical weight of their own color isn't a real issue, and don't think skin color equals entitlement and privilege. Now the concept of "whiteness" is the subject of an...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

People Say This $13 Anti-Wrinkle Cream Rivals Higher-End Products, and It’s on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I'm not saying you should ditch your current moisturizer, but if it's not giving you the results you deserve, there's another option: the Bella Beauty Retinol Cream. The under-the-radar wrinkle treatment has quickly reached holy-grail status in hundreds of people's routines — it offers near-instant results on fine lines, dark spots, uneven texture, and large pores — one reviewer said they even noticed a difference after one application.
Designstrongtowns.org

Cognitive Comfort and Visual Clutter: Is it Time we Started Regulating Style?

I was delighted to hear Chuck bring on Ann Sussman and Dr. Justin B. Hollander, the authors of Cognitive Architecture: Designing for How we Respond to the Built Environment, to the Strong Towns Podcast a couple weeks ago. I was a huge fan of the book, and even created a PDF with scans of sketches from it that illustrate good rules of thumb for the design of open space and streets. Everyone that has anything to do with urban design would do well to memorize the spacing rules for human habitat that they lay out in the book.
Worldallkpop.com

Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo or Lee Je Hoon's Kim Do Gi, who is the better dark hero?

In recent times, two of the highest-rated dramas have both been the sagas of dark heroes on the vengeful road to their own brands of justice. 'Vincenzo' stars Song Joong Ki in his banger of a small-screen comeback, and 'Taxi Driver' stars Lee Je Hoon, who is riding high on the enormous success of both 'Taxi Driver' and 'Move To Heaven.' Both the characters, those of Vincenzo Cassano and Kim Do Gi, are built on a dark past, ridden with trauma surrounding their mothers. While one suffers from abandonment issues, the other suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Both the characters have their own personal sense of justice, of what's right and what's wrong, as well as a common belief in "the ends justify the means," although not in the way that most would think.
DesignArchDaily

Sakura Valley / TJAD Original Design Studio

Structure Design: Structural Engineering Department of Du Jing Design Institute of TJAD. Text description provided by the architects. Between Zha Pu Road Bridge and Sichuan Road Bridge, there is a semi-underground building, which is used for municipal services such as plantation shift rooms. Part of the shift room is an accessible roof, the other a group of square cone glass skylights. With the development of the city, the urban function of the Suzhou River has changed from the urban channel to the living waterfront space with landscape and public activities. The shift room could not meet the needs of the new function. Therefore, its remodeling is required.
New York City, NYchelseanewsny.com

Outstanding Outdoor Art

When Black Lives Matter protests led individuals as well as institutions to reassess, reconsider and redress racial injustices it was a starting point. This summer presentations by prominent Black artists are on view in parks, public spaces and plazas throughout New York, carrying dialogues forward. Outstanding exhibitions bring spectacular art from lower Manhattan to Rockefeller Center and beyond. Some are temporary, others will be here permanently, but all are worth a trip to see.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

400 trees transform urban square into a 'forest for change' at london design biennale

Now open at somerset house, london design biennale presents thirty-eight exhibitions, including ‘forest for change’ which considers the vital role of design in addressing global challenges. the pavilions showcase leading international design thinking and exchange visions of the ripple effect that ground-breaking design concepts have on the way we live, and the choices we make. installations and presentations respond to the theme ‘resonance,’ and artistic director es devlin’s call to action, ‘how can design provide solutions to the major challenges and crises the world faces today?‘