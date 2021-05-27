Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phillips, WI

Memorial Day programs planned for Monday, May 31 across Price County

APG of Wisconsin
 11 days ago

VFW Post Frank and Michael Baran Post Post #5778 and Auxiliary will sponsor a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Phillips. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church in Phillips.

www.apg-wi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
Phillips, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
County
Price County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#St Patrick#Phillips Vfw Post Frank#Auxiliary#Michael Baran Post Post#Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Saint Patrick's Day
Related
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Wisconsin Stateantigojournal.com

Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board election due Saturday

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) districts have until Saturday to vote on the board of cirectors candidates in their respective district. The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:. District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Racine County Eye

City’s Tyler-Domer Community Center To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Marinette County

John Mercure is joined by Jennifer Short, development and tourism director for Marinette County, and she shares why you should visit Marinette County for a golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Phillips, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Paster Hwang settles in at head of Phillips United Methodist church

Pastor Hyunwoong Hwang, pronounced Zhanhoong Wong, was called to the Phillips United Methodist Church last July, smack dab in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. When asked about the challenges of beginning his role as a new clergy member in the midst of such confusing times, Hwang admits that there were inherent challenges with trying to lead a new congregation with stringent safety restrictions in place to protect the health of everyone. Much of the church’s mission had moved largely online via Facebook and video during the past year. Hwang laughingly confesses he became a bit of a cameraman as he learned to navigate the new waters of leading his congregation remotely. “I also learned from the parishioners,” he said as we discussed the unique challenge of keeping the church alive and its community’s spirit lifted during these ever-changing and uncertain times. “We need to rethink the church…its image is changing,” he muses as we contemplate bridging the traditional ways of the church with modern society. He went on to express the ingenuity of the congregation, describing them as “creative and engaging,” and largely credits their passion and devotion for how successfully the church has been able to continue its mission and message throughout the pandemic.