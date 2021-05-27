Cancel
Watch The New Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD Movie – In Theaters July 23

By Michelle Hannett
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Pictures has debuted the trailer and new poster for OLD. This summer, visionary filmmaker and Oscar-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan (THE SIXTH SENSE, SPLIT, UNBREAKABLE) unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.

