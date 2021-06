Just three years after he crashed and burned his career due to sexual allegations, abuse, and other awful charges, actor Kevin Spacey is once again attempting a comeback. Only a short time after his ouster from the Hollywood limelight, the actor tried to play coy with a couple videos that seemed to claim the truth was never told about the real situation. However, it didn't really work and the one time leading man has been living on the outskirts of fame ever since. The one time major star has since burned out and hasn't been part of a major studio film since 2018's The Billionaire Boys Club, which never got a proper release due to his deep rooted personality issues which brought several sexual assault cases against him.