Roland Emmerich's Moonfall Will Bring Halle Berry Back to Space in Winter 2022
Lionsgate will release Roland Emmerich's upcoming sci-fi disaster film, Moonfall, on February 4, 2022. First announced in 2019, Lionsgate acquired distribution rights for the film based on an original script written by Emmerich, Spencer Cohen, and Emmerich's long term music collaborator and co-writer of his film 2012, Harold Kloser. Kloser has composed all of Emmerich's movies except Anonymous (2011) and it will be the second time he'll take on writing duties after apocalyptic drama 2012 (2009).movieweb.com