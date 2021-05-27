Cancel
Cobra Kai Season 4 Trailer: Terry Silver Returns

By Jon Fuge
MovieWeb
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe real pain begins in Netflix's hit series, Cobra Kai, as Terry Silver returns to the dojo for season 4. Still sporting his iconic ponytail, which over time has now turned aptly silver, the short promo casts The Karate Kid Part III villain in a typically intimidating light, reminding us of his brutal methods ahead of his debut in Cobra Kai IV.

goldderby.com

Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg (‘Cobra Kai’ creators): ‘What makes a bully? That theme is a big part of the show’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO INTERVIEW]

“It’s a hallmark of this show to take these characters that you think you know and try to explain why they are the way they are and where they come from,” declares “Cobra Kai” co-creator Jon Hurwitz about one of the central premises of the show. “It felt very natural as to what would have happened and could have happened with the story,” adds Josh Heald, who alongside fellow co-creators Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are now in post-production for the show’s highly anticipated fourth season. “It felt very natural that Daniel’s trajectory was going up, up, up, and Johnny’s was at a tipping point where it was starting to go down,” he says of the beloved characters at the center of the story. Watch our exclusive video interview with Hurwitz, Heald and Schlossberg above.
digitalspy.com

Cobra Kai bosses tease "even bigger" season 4 after filming wraps

Cobra Kai aired its third season on Netflix at the start of this year and went down extremely well – so it's no surprise it was renewed for a fourth season. The show recently wrapped filming for season four, and producers have described the new episodes as "even bigger" than what's come before.
Den of Geek

Cobra Kai Season 4 Looks to Deliver Same Recipe for Different Taste

With Cobra Kai having recently wrapped production of its upcoming fourth season, speculation over the show’s escalating onscreen tensions is high amongst its growing legion of fans. However, the cast and crew of the Netflix-migrated series seemingly have black belts in the art of keeping an airtight lid on plot details and cast additions that could even give Marvel Studios a run for its substantial money. While the show’s creators were characteristically mum on Season 4 in a recent sit-down, they did offer intriguing thoughts on their successful creative mindset.
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Cast Tease What to Expect From Season 4

The fourth season of Cobra Kai is on the way as the cast and crew recently wrapped production. But what can fans expect from the upcoming season of The Karate Kid series? The cast and executive producers of Cobra Kai appeared on a virtual panel discussion called Paley Front Row Presented by Citi: Cobra Kai and revealed what they can tease from Season 4.
Popculture

Ralph Macchio Talks Antagonist Daniel LaRusso in 'Paley Front Row: Cobra Kai' Exclusive Clip

Daniel LaRusso was looked at as the hero in The Karate Kid films in the 1980s. But in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, LaRusso is considered by some as the antagonist since the series tells the story from the point of view of Johnny Lawrence. The cast of Cobra Kai discussed the series in an upcoming episode of Paley Front Row presented by Citi, and Ralph Macchio, who plays LaRusso, is asked about being the antagonist in an exclusive clip.
Journal & Sunday Journal

Hospice for May 10, 2021

Recently I was watching the Netflix series, Cobra Kai. For those who aren’t familiar with it, it is a continuation of the Karate Kid movies (not including the 3rd movie that featured WV native Jennifer Garner). Cobra Kai catches up with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel Larusso as middle-aged adults who start competing karate schools. The drama unfolds from there.
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM

First ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Reveals Return of Classic Karate Kid Character

The end of Cobra Kai Season 3 saw the evil John Kreese make a phone call to someone he hadn’t spoken to in a long time. The person he calls isn’t shown, but anyone who knows The Karate Kid movies assumed it was Terry Silver, Kreese’s old benefactor in the early days of the Cobra Kai dojo, and the main villain of The Karate Kid Pat III. Season 3 of Cobra Kai also included flashbacks to Kreese’s time in Vietnam, where he saved the life of a guy named “Twig,” who is later referred to by another character as “Silver” — i.e. Terry Silver. That explained the characters’ intense bond and why Silver would, in The Karate Kid Part III, go to truly extremely lengths to get revenge against Daniel La Russo and Mr. Miyagi, men he had never met, on behalf of a friend.
theurbantwist.com

In A Season 4 Teaser, ‘Cobra Kai’ Confirms The Onslaught Of Real Pain (The Return Of Terry Silver)

Cobra Kai continues to do the seemingly impossible, all while bringing The Karate Kid franchise back to life in a way that it so well deserved. It’s an infuriatingly amazing resurrection, and Season 4 has already concluded filming, despite the fact that Season 3 was hot-dropped a few days early in late 2020. New cast members will be joining the show, and a few performers will be promoted to regular status, and Netflix is teasing us with the following video, which verifies what some had guessed regarding John Kreese’s strange phone call: he was calling up his old Vietnam War buddy, who was previously seen (in a flashback) telling Kreese, “I owe you, man. You saved my ass. Anything you need, I’m there for you. Your whole life. You hear me? Your whole life.”
ComicBook

Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Confirms Return of Major Karate Kid Villain

The final episode of Cobra Kai Season 3 offered some pretty serious hints that Season 4 would mark the return of the villainous Terry Silver, the man who founded the Cobra Kai dojo. He was given a secret backstory throughout Season 3, with the reveal that he was a prisoner of war alongside John Kreese in Vietnam, and a scene in the finale saw Kreese pick up the phone to call an old war buddy. It seemed as though Silver's return was a sure thing, but any doubt that this was a misdirection has now been put to rest. Netflix has officially confirmed Terry Silver's involvement in Cobra Kai Season 4.
bleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai Season 4: Thomas Ian Griffith Warns Viewers to Look Out

Well, it's not like Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg needed to do a whole lot to make viewers excited for the fourth season of Cobra Kai. But once Kreese (Martin Kove) made that call, we knew life was about to get a whole lot uglier for Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) Miyagi-Do and Johnny Lawrence's (William Zabka) Eagle Fang dojos. That's right, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver (The Karate Kid III) is making his return- and he's promising to bring some "real pain" with him. Yesterday, viewers were treated to a teaser and key art signaling Silver's return- but now, they get to hear from Griffith himself.
Collider

'Cobra Kai': How Does Johnny Really Feel About Working with Daniel? William Zabka Teases the Season 4 Team-Up

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 3 finale of Cobra Kai, "December 19."]. Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) have been through a lot in these first three seasons of Cobra Kai. So much, in fact, that the unthinkable has happened; Daniel and Johnny are finally pushing their differences aside to take on John Kreese (Martin Kove) together.
bleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: Paul Walter Hauser on Stingray's Status, Missing Season 3

As fun and exciting things were for season three of the Netflix series Cobra Kai, there were some notable omissions like Aisha, played by Nichole Brown, and Stingray, played by Paul Walter Hauser. When the characters were last physically seen in season two, they were still firmly in Cobra Kai as John Kreese (Martin Kove) officially took over following the climactic school-wide brawl. Both were written off to explain their disappearance. Hauser spoke to Insider while promoting his latest film Cruella and discusses whether he thinks Stingray will make his return and how a scheduling conflict impacted his availability for season three.
Collider

What We Want to See in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

It’s only been a scant four months since Season 3 of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix and promptly crane kicked our faces off, but the hype is already building for the next batch of episodes. Stars William Zabka and Martin Kove recently confirmed that filming on Season 4 has wrapped, and Netflix is telling investors that it will debut on the streaming service later this year. So even though you may still be basking in the glow of Elizabeth Shue’s grand return to the franchise, it’s already time to start asking what comes next. Of course, the answer to that question isn’t immediately obvious. The creators of Cobra Kai — Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg — are always careful to play their cards close to the vest, and a trailer likely isn’t coming for quite a while. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have our own hopes about what season four might bring to the Karate Kid spinoff.
bleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: William Zabka on How Experiences at Comic Cons Have Changed

To say things have changed for Netflix's Cobra Kai star William Zabka would be an understatement. Prior to the series' revival initially on YouTube Red, the actor's character of Johnny Lawrence wasn't as endearing with his appearances in the first two Karate Kid films since the franchise focused on rival Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his sensei Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita). Appearing on WTF with Marc Maron via The Hollywood Reporter, Zabka opened about his pop culture convention interactions with fans dramatically changed once the sequel series aired.
Collider

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Teased By Creators: "We Want To Keep Providing The Dopamine That Generates That Good Feeling"

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 3 finale of Cobra Kai.]. If Seasons 1 through 3 are any indication, we’ve got a lot to look forward to in Cobra Kai Season 4 on Netflix. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg kicked things off strong with Season 1, but they’ve also consistently upped the stakes, scope and nostalgic good vibes with every new episode.